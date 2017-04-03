State bond money for local projects in limbo
The Mississippi legislature adjourned earlier this week without approving a bond bill, which would have provided funding for projects throughout the state. In Columbus, the Riverwalk extension, amphitheater, city hall and proposed children's museum at the Elks Club building on Main Street, are awaiting state funding.
