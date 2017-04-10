Starkville PD renovation on schedule

In just a month and a half, the Starkville Police will be ready to move into their brand new home. The nine-month, $4.48-million project to convert the former city hall at 101 East Lampkin St. into a stand-alone police department is on schedule to be completed next month.

