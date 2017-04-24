SHS girls host, win district golf meet

SHS girls host, win district golf meet

A strong finish on Monday help the Starkville Lady Yellowjackets reach the top of the field at the Class III, Region 2 golf meet at the Starkville Country Club. After getting off to a slow start, the Lady Jackets rallied to shoot a 163 over participants from Tupelo and Columbus.

