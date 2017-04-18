She helped a homeless teen go to college. Then he took a photo that could ruin it all
Dante Jamal Harris graduated from Columbus High School in 2014 with honors despite the fact that he came from a home situation where he had been abandoned by his parents. Essentially homeless his senior year of high school, Harris hid his plight from his classmates and those at the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Misty hamilton
|Tue
|City girl
|1
|Cable TV/Internet in Starkville?
|Apr 10
|ckelz
|1
|Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne...
|Apr 10
|Real
|1
|Columbus troubles.
|Apr 10
|Tony
|5
|Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi...
|Apr 7
|Cheap Shoes
|2
|Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente...
|Apr 7
|MoreRibbons
|2
|Tyler Andrew Jones Ms Fire
|Mar 29
|Jonestrash101
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC