She helped a homeless teen go to coll...

She helped a homeless teen go to college. Then he took a photo that could ruin it all

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Dante Jamal Harris graduated from Columbus High School in 2014 with honors despite the fact that he came from a home situation where he had been abandoned by his parents. Essentially homeless his senior year of high school, Harris hid his plight from his classmates and those at the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Misty hamilton Tue City girl 1
Cable TV/Internet in Starkville? Apr 10 ckelz 1
News Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne... Apr 10 Real 1
Columbus troubles. Apr 10 Tony 5
News Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi... Apr 7 Cheap Shoes 2
News Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente... Apr 7 MoreRibbons 2
Tyler Andrew Jones Ms Fire Mar 29 Jonestrash101 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,305 • Total comments across all topics: 280,427,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC