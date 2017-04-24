Salvation Army leaders announce retirement after cancer diagnosis
Major Alan Phillips and his wife, Cheryl, stand outside of the front doors of the Columbus Salvation Army office. Both are retiring from their posts after Alan was diagnosed with leukemia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Fri
|Tina
|79
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Fri
|Delbert
|2
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Apr 24
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
|Review: Willowbrook Outpatient Clinic - Saul Vy... (Mar '11)
|Apr 21
|Confused
|2
|Misty hamilton
|Apr 18
|City girl
|1
|Cable TV/Internet in Starkville?
|Apr 10
|ckelz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC