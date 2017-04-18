Sales tax falls year-over-year
Columbus took a sharp hit to sales tax revenue received from the Mississippi Department of revenue this month, but it may be a return to normal, rather than a cause for alarm. The city received $809,954 in revenue this month for taxes collected in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Misty hamilton
|21 hr
|City girl
|1
|Cable TV/Internet in Starkville?
|Apr 10
|ckelz
|1
|Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne...
|Apr 10
|Real
|1
|Columbus troubles.
|Apr 10
|Tony
|5
|Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi...
|Apr 7
|Cheap Shoes
|2
|Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente...
|Apr 7
|MoreRibbons
|2
|Tyler Andrew Jones Ms Fire
|Mar 29
|Jonestrash101
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC