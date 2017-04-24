Protesters sit outside the Forrest County courthouse on Confederate Memorial Day. Source: WDAM
Mississippi and Alabama celebrate Confederate Memorial Day to commemorate the Southern soldiers that fought and died trying to secede from the U.S. Over 150 years after the Confederate surrender, state government offices in both states closed on Monday to pay homage. While many states continue to observe the holiday, Mississippi and Alabama are the only two remaining state governments that recognize it.
