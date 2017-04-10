Power of purple: A school campus takes up the Relay for Life cause and celebrates heroes
Team NH Heroes members and New Hope School students Ethan Oswalt, Ellis Clark and Halle Bray dance with signs to encourage passersby to stop in to support Relay for Life Tuesday at a local restaurant. Chick-fil-A in Columbus donated a portion of earnings that evening to the NH Heroes Relay team.
