Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, including eight in Mississippi
There are 2 comments on the Newms360.com story from Thursday Apr 6, titled Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, including eight in Mississippi. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Twenty-two stores in Mississippi remain open, including two stores in Tupelo, and stores in Corinth, Starkville and Columbus remain open. The company filed bankruptcy in Missouri, stating it had as much as $1 billion in assets, but up to $10 billion in liabilities with more than 100,000 creditors.
#1 Friday Apr 7
The problem with retail is cheap made products and poor design. Stop selling garbage.
#2 Friday Apr 7
Who buys payless shoes?
