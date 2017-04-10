MSMS teacher named among best in state
Chuck Yarborough, U.S. history teacher at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus, has placed first alternate in the statewide Teacher of the Year program for the 2016-17 school year. Yarborough was among four finalists selected by the Mississippi Department of Education in a program that recognizes exemplary teachers in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cable TV/Internet in Starkville?
|Mon
|ckelz
|1
|Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne...
|Mon
|Real
|1
|Columbus troubles.
|Mon
|Tony
|5
|Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi...
|Apr 7
|Cheap Shoes
|2
|Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente...
|Apr 7
|MoreRibbons
|2
|Tyler Andrew Jones Ms Fire
|Mar 29
|Jonestrash101
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 17
|Uhg
|78
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC