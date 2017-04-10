MSMS teacher named among best in state

Chuck Yarborough, U.S. history teacher at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus, has placed first alternate in the statewide Teacher of the Year program for the 2016-17 school year. Yarborough was among four finalists selected by the Mississippi Department of Education in a program that recognizes exemplary teachers in the state.

