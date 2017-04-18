MSMS students triumph at Russian contest
Mississippi School for Math and Science students placed first in the Olympiad of Spoken Russian, held April 6 in Memphis, Tennessee. Pictured after their victory are, in front, from left, Elise Cook, Sydney "Sam" Matrisciano, instructor Margaret Mary Henry and Micah Robinson.
