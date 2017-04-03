Man hospitalized after string of thre...

Man hospitalized after string of three Saturday night shootings

Sunday Apr 2 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Columbus police responded to three different calls about shots fired Saturday night, one of which sent a man to the hospital. The three calls all came within about one hour, according to a press release from the Columbus Police Department.

