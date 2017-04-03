Judge: Boykin deposition only used for suit against city

A United States District Judge has ordered that a deposition taken of former Columbus police officer Canyon Boykin in his wrongful termination lawsuit against the city can only be used for that case. United States Magistrate Judge David A. Sanders, in a protective order filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi in Aberdeen, said Boykin's deposition cannot be used in the criminal case pending against him in Lowndes County Circuit Court -- in which Boykin is charged with manslaughter in the October 2015 shooting death of Ricky Ball.

