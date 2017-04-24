Home improvement grant program hits ground running
Valencia Neal looks on as Dennis Wilson and Edward Simmons explain to her how they will prepare her floor that has fallen in at her home on College Street in Columbus. The city received grant money which they have chosen 17 homes to undergo repairs using the grants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health Department looking to streamline
|17 hr
|Kelloge
|1
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|Sun
|New life
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Apr 28
|Tina
|79
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Apr 24
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
|Review: Willowbrook Outpatient Clinic - Saul Vy... (Mar '11)
|Apr 21
|Confused
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC