'Drastic' cuts may be needed at CMSD

31 min ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

A projected loss in Mississippi Adequate Education Program funding may force Columbus Municipal School District to look at "drastic" cuts for the next fiscal year, according to district business manager Tammie Holmes. Holmes gave a report on MAEP funding for the current fiscal year, Fiscal Year 2017, during Monday's CMSD board meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

