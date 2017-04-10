'Drastic' cuts may be needed at CMSD
A projected loss in Mississippi Adequate Education Program funding may force Columbus Municipal School District to look at "drastic" cuts for the next fiscal year, according to district business manager Tammie Holmes. Holmes gave a report on MAEP funding for the current fiscal year, Fiscal Year 2017, during Monday's CMSD board meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cable TV/Internet in Starkville?
|17 hr
|ckelz
|1
|Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne...
|Mon
|Real
|1
|Columbus troubles.
|Mon
|Tony
|5
|Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi...
|Apr 7
|Cheap Shoes
|2
|Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente...
|Apr 7
|MoreRibbons
|2
|Tyler Andrew Jones Ms Fire
|Mar 29
|Jonestrash101
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 17
|Uhg
|78
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC