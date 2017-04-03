Digitized letters provide snapshot of life in Columbus more than a century ago
Seventy-nine letters written by Eugenia "Genie" R. Morgan of Columbus in 1889 and 1890 are now digitized and available online. Photo by: Courtesy of Billups-Garth Archives Aging letters penned more than 125 years ago by a young Columbus girl open a window on local life during the late Victorian era.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi...
|Fri
|Cheap Shoes
|2
|Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente...
|Fri
|MoreRibbons
|2
|Tyler Andrew Jones Ms Fire
|Mar 29
|Jonestrash101
|1
|Columbus troubles.
|Mar 23
|you right
|4
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 17
|Uhg
|78
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|HowPhartzs
|9
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC