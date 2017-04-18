Council lightens restrictions on busi...

Council lightens restrictions on businesses, fairgrounds

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Columbus City Council eased a trio of restrictions on two local businesses and the Columbus Fairgrounds during Tuesday's regular meeting. Councilmen granted The Princess nightclub the latitude to close at midnight and the O-Kay Foods convenience store in north Columbus support for closing at 8 p.m. They also lifted a moratorium restricting serving alcohol at Fairgrounds events.

