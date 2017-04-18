Columbus mayoral race gets ugly
Two digital billboards on Highway 45 in Columbus directly attacks mayoral candidate and former police chief Selvain McQueen. The billboards and a website started by an anonymous group that raise questions about McQueen's past, have become major themes in the campaign.
