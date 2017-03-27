Columbus mansion opens doors for Girlchoir home tour
In the foreground, Columbus Girlchoir member Jordan Taylor, left, and Girlchoir board member Debbie Howland talk Wednesday about the choir's upcoming Home Tour and Brunch at the home of Rick and Edna McGill. Behind them are Girlchoir Director Cherry Dunn, left, and member Rebekah Marlin.
