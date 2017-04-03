Columbus man arrested for indecent exposure
The Lowndes County Sheriff's Department has arrested the man sought in connection with an indecent exposure incident on the Mississippi University of Women campus Laterraance Stewart, 29, of 113 Poplar St., Columbus was arrested Sunday afternoon on Military Road, according the LCSO. Stewart was identified by multiple witnesses Wednesday and a warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday.
