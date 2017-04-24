City GPS trackers helping with efficiency

Long idling times for vehicles, joyriding and other misuses -- a 2014 J5 Broaddus study of Global Positioning System data from trackers mounted on Columbus city vehicles found these and other inefficiencies. As last week's conversation surrounding Oktibbeha County's potential purchase of GPS implements to track its own vehicles and equipment turned to the effects of how monitoring employees' performance will affect morale, Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon said his city's experiment with the trackers has helped officials better understand its maintenance and police departments.

