Change order for SPD flagpoles draws Perkins' interest
An innocuous request to install three decorative flagpoles atop Starkville Police Department yielded a strong warning to the future administration against raising additional banners from Ward 6 Alderman Roy A. Perkins Tuesday. Mayor Parker Wiseman said the building-mounted flagpoles, which were a $2,628.64 portion of an overall $27,942.42 change order for the ongoing renovation project, are intended to restore the building's historical features, rather than fly flags.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tyler Andrew Jones Ms Fire
|Mar 29
|Jonestrash101
|1
|Columbus troubles.
|Mar 23
|you right
|4
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 17
|Uhg
|78
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar '17
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar '17
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC