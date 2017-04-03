Change order for SPD flagpoles draws Perkins' interest

An innocuous request to install three decorative flagpoles atop Starkville Police Department yielded a strong warning to the future administration against raising additional banners from Ward 6 Alderman Roy A. Perkins Tuesday. Mayor Parker Wiseman said the building-mounted flagpoles, which were a $2,628.64 portion of an overall $27,942.42 change order for the ongoing renovation project, are intended to restore the building's historical features, rather than fly flags.

