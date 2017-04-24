Ceco property sold to investment group
The former Ceco Metal Building Systems plant on Highway 45 sold recently to an investment firm for an undisclosed amount. Ceco will maintain office space at the location while the company looks for another local site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Mon
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
|Review: Willowbrook Outpatient Clinic - Saul Vy... (Mar '11)
|Apr 21
|Confused
|2
|Misty hamilton
|Apr 18
|City girl
|1
|Cable TV/Internet in Starkville?
|Apr 10
|ckelz
|1
|Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne...
|Apr 10
|Real
|1
|Columbus troubles.
|Apr 10
|Tony
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC