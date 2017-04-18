Ask Rufus: Three Houses
The west side of the William-Glass house is the original house built circa 1843 by Isaac and Thomas Williams who were free men of color. It is considered to be one of the most interesting homes in Columbus.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|13 hr
|johnny
|474
|Review: Willowbrook Outpatient Clinic - Saul Vy... (Mar '11)
|Fri
|Confused
|2
|Misty hamilton
|Apr 18
|City girl
|1
|Cable TV/Internet in Starkville?
|Apr 10
|ckelz
|1
|Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne...
|Apr 10
|Real
|1
|Columbus troubles.
|Apr 10
|Tony
|5
|Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi...
|Apr 7
|Cheap Shoes
|2
