Ask Rufus: Natural Beauty

Shown are primroses blooming in the prairie between Columbus and Mayhew. In April 1822, the road from Columbus to the Mayhew Indian Mission was described as "Flowers of red, purple, yellow and indeed of every hue, are scattered, by a bountiful God, in rich profusion, and in all the beauty and innocence of Eden, on each side of the path."

