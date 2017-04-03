A Southern jewel: 2017 Pilgrimage has so far attracted more than 1,000 people from all over the w...
Kathy Novotny stands on the porch of her 1837 home "Temple Heights" welcoming visitors during the 77th Columbus Spring Pilgrimage on Monday. It's Novotny's first year as a Pilgrimage homeowner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente...
|9 hr
|MoreRibbons
|2
|Tyler Andrew Jones Ms Fire
|Mar 29
|Jonestrash101
|1
|Columbus troubles.
|Mar 23
|you right
|4
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 17
|Uhg
|78
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar '17
|Economy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC