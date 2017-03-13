Young CPD officers hope to make a difference
Police Chief Oscar Lewis said most officers in the department of roughly 50 are young, having five or fewer years of experience. He said that's different than when he joined the department as a patrolman in the 1990s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|4 hr
|Know Why
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 6
|justme
|77
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar 4
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC