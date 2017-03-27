Voice of the people: George Hazard
The death of Randolph Lipscomb over the past weekend means he will not be around on Aug. 1, 2019. On that date, he ought to have been thanked by everyone in Lowndes County, because that is when the Columbus 16th-Section leases will be renewed, not terminated, thanks to Randolph's dogged, tireless and generally lonely crusade to have the leases confirmed in the U.S. District Court.
