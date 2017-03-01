The Sherman Business Report: Mugshots in Columbus now open
Mugshots officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 28. This opening followed a weekend of "eating good and giving back" at the new location. Mugshots partnered with Palmer Home for Children for a fundraising event that brought $2,244.51.
