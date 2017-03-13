The Motown Experience comes to The W during Homecoming
The Motown Experience begins at 8 p.m. March 24 in Mississippi University for Women's Rent Auditorium. The performance is free, but a ticket is required, available at the Tennessee Williams Welcome Center, Visit Columbus office or the MUW Office of Development and Alumni.
