Supervisors address intersection ligh...

Supervisors address intersection lighting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Commercial Dispatch

The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to install lighting at a dangerous intersection on Highway 69, and it will ask the Mississippi Department of Transportation to consider doing the same for two other intersections. District 4 Supervisor Jeff Smith raised the issue during Tuesday's board meeting, saying constituents who live near the Highway 69-Pickensville Road intersection south of Columbus have complained to him about how dark it is there at night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Area high schools look to prepare students for ... Thu ACT Drops 6
News Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re... Wed Noadvancementofco... 1
Apt rentals in cotton district Feb 26 Needing to know 1
tameshia shelton (Jul '15) Feb 21 Love Wins 2
News 'Stan the Man' retires Feb 19 Wet Nude Cheeks 1
News Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group Feb 10 KiA 2
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Feb 5 Jay 76
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lowndes County was issued at March 03 at 12:00AM CST

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC