Supervisors address intersection lighting

The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to install lighting at a dangerous intersection on Highway 69, and it will ask the Mississippi Department of Transportation to consider doing the same for two other intersections. District 4 Supervisor Jeff Smith raised the issue during Tuesday's board meeting, saying constituents who live near the Highway 69-Pickensville Road intersection south of Columbus have complained to him about how dark it is there at night.

