Student project focuses on police bru...

Student project focuses on police brutality, racial bias

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Columbus High School juniors Keara Williams, 17, and Kiyanna Curry, 16, look at surveys they handed out to 300 CHS students on perception of police officers. Williams and Curry, who are doing a project on race and police brutality, met with Columbus Police Chief Oscar Lewis to talk over the survey results on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Area high schools look to prepare students for ... Thu ACT Drops 6
News Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re... Wed Noadvancementofco... 1
Apt rentals in cotton district Feb 26 Needing to know 1
tameshia shelton (Jul '15) Feb 21 Love Wins 2
News 'Stan the Man' retires Feb 19 Wet Nude Cheeks 1
News Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group Feb 10 KiA 2
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Feb 5 Jay 76
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lowndes County was issued at March 03 at 12:00AM CST

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,809 • Total comments across all topics: 279,285,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC