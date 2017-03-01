Student project focuses on police brutality, racial bias
Columbus High School juniors Keara Williams, 17, and Kiyanna Curry, 16, look at surveys they handed out to 300 CHS students on perception of police officers. Williams and Curry, who are doing a project on race and police brutality, met with Columbus Police Chief Oscar Lewis to talk over the survey results on Monday.
