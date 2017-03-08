State unemployment holds; Starkville ...

State unemployment holds; Starkville at 5.2 percent

Unemployment for the county is 5.9 percent, according to data released Wednesday by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, which is slightly higher than the state unemployment rate of 5.5 percent. The state average is unchanged from the previous month.

