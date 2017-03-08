State unemployment holds; Starkville at 5.2 percent
Unemployment for the county is 5.9 percent, according to data released Wednesday by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, which is slightly higher than the state unemployment rate of 5.5 percent. The state average is unchanged from the previous month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 6
|justme
|77
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar 4
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
|'Stan the Man' retires
|Feb 19
|Wet Nude Cheeks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC