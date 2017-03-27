Second Princess suspect turns himself in

Second Princess suspect turns himself in

A second Columbus man has been arrested in connection with the March 19 shooting outside the Princess Theatre nightclub downtown. Morris Dyonte Lanier, 31, of 132 Maple St., turned himself in at the Columbus Police Department on Tuesday.

