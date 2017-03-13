Rising to the occasion: CPD helps raise money for officer whose infant daughter has cancer
Bradley, Sarah Grace, Heather, Kensley and CPD officer Kenny Brewer pose for a family picture. Nine-month-old Kensley was diagnosed with a brain tumor in January and is at St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 6
|justme
|77
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar 4
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
|'Stan the Man' retires
|Feb 19
|Wet Nude Cheeks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC