Republican committee bars Columbus mayoral hopeful from ballot
The Columbus Municipal Republican Election Committee declined to certify Garthia Halbert, who attempted to qualify as a Republican candidate, for the mayoral election. Chairman Robert Wilber said in a statement issued to The Dispatch the committee did not certify Halbert on Monday because she failed to meet residency requirements.
