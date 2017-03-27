Remembering Robert Snow: Mansion owne...

Remembering Robert Snow: Mansion owner's legacy remains

West Point said goodbye to a prominent local figure on Sunday, March 26, when Robert Snow, owner and renovator of the Waverley Mansion, passed away. Snow bought the Waverley Mansion and lived in it for 55 years.

