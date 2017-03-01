Ole Miss Signee among 4 arrested in Lowndes County
New Hope Park residents in East Columbus are resting a bit easier after sheriff investigators made some arrests in a weekend burglary. Among the arrested, a person considered a big man on New Hope's school campus.
