Movie theater car burglaries lead to man's arrest
A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with two car burglaries earlier this week, according to the Columbus Police Department. Renaldo Laronta Gardner, 36, of 416 11th St. N., was arrested Thursday after a report of a car burglary Monday at the Malco Theater on Highway 45 North and another car burglary two days later at the same location.
