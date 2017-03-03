Members of Nash Morning Show a oeTy, Kelly & Chucka to Be Back On Air March 6 to Recount Car Wreck
The co-hosts of NASH morning show Ty, Kelly & Chuck -Ty Bentli, Chuck Wicks and Kelly Ford-and the show's producer, Glenn Johnson, were involved in a serious single-car accident Monday night while traveling from Columbus, Miss., to New Orleans, where they were scheduled to be grand marshals in the Mardi Gras parade today. While driving through a downpour, the car they were traveling in hydroplaned and rolled twice before ending up in a ditch.
