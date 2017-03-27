Meeting to discuss Kerr-McGee cleanup set for tonight

This evening, the Greenfield Environmental Multistate Trust will hold an informal town hall to update residents about ongoing cleanup efforts in and around the former Kerr-McGee site in Columbus. Lauri Gorton, director of environmental programs/senior strategist and project manager for Columbus with the Greenfield Environmental Multistate Trust, said the event will provide a broad overview of the work the Trust has done and will touch on what lies ahead in continued efforts to remove contamination from the site and areas around it.

