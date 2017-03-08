Man allegedly choked girlfriend who then drove van into house

A Columbus man is in police custody after allegedly choking his girlfriend and possibly causing her to drive a U-Haul van into the front of his house. Officers with the Columbus Police Department arrested Kenneth Spencer Jr., 26, of 607 Peach St., Wednesday evening after receiving a call that the U-Haul van had been driven into the front of his residence, according to a press release from CPD.

