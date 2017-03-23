Local pilot gets 10 months in British jail for alcohol
A Columbus pilot has been sentenced to jail time overseas for being under the influence of alcohol while preparing to fly from Scotland to New Jersey. Paul Brady Grebenc, 35, of Columbus and Carlos Roberto Licona, 46, of Humble, Texas, were arrested in August for violating Britain's Railways and Transport Safety Act due to inebriation.
