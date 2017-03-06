Life Choices reaches out to ease fear...

Life Choices reaches out to ease fears during pregnancy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

As part of her presentation during Thursday's Columbus Exchange Club meeting at Lion Hills Center, Jeanna Frye, director of Life Choices Pregnancy Center in Columbus, provided data on the center's work form 2016. "Last year, we provided 85 pregnancy tests, worked with 67 new clients, provided post-abortion counseling for 23 people and had 1,615 calls to our center," Frye said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) 11 hr justme 77
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Area high schools look to prepare students for ... Mar 4 Economy 7
News Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re... Mar 1 Noadvancementofco... 1
Apt rentals in cotton district Feb 26 Needing to know 1
tameshia shelton (Jul '15) Feb 21 Love Wins 2
News 'Stan the Man' retires Feb 19 Wet Nude Cheeks 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,348 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC