Life Choices reaches out to ease fears during pregnancy
As part of her presentation during Thursday's Columbus Exchange Club meeting at Lion Hills Center, Jeanna Frye, director of Life Choices Pregnancy Center in Columbus, provided data on the center's work form 2016. "Last year, we provided 85 pregnancy tests, worked with 67 new clients, provided post-abortion counseling for 23 people and had 1,615 calls to our center," Frye said.
