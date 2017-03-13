Legislation tackles bullying policies...

Legislation tackles bullying policies for school districts

Friday Mar 10

A piece of anti-bullying legislation, co-authored by District 41 Rep. Kabir Karriem , is heading to the governor's desk. House Bill 263 requires school districts to establish anti-bullying policies that address how to report and investigate instances of bullying.

