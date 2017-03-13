Kickoff party, Catfish in the Alley highlight opening of 77th Spring Pilgrimage
Mustache the Band will entertain at a Pilgrimage Kickoff Party March 30 in downtown Columbus, next to the Tennessee Williams Home and Welcome Center. Photo by: Courtesy photo Grady Champion will perform April 1 at Catfish in the Alley in Columbus, as will Keith Johnson and the Big Muddy Band, Big Joe Shelton and Terry "Harmonica" Bean.
