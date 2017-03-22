Downtown stores to hold promotions at...

Downtown stores to hold promotions at spring open house this weekend

59 min ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days, local downtown merchants will celebrate spring with promotions, refreshments, discounts and door prize drawings for shoppers and patrons. The open house began 12 years ago as a way to bring in both Columbus area residents and visitors to downtown stores and restaurants, all of which are locally owned, Main Street Columbus Director Barbara Bigelow said.

