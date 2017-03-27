Deputy wounded, suspect dead following Lowndes Co. chase
A Lowndes County deputy has been wounded and a suspect is dead following a chase that ended with a shooting on Highway 82 on the east side of Columbus, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. WTVA reports that MBI spokesman Warren Strain says the injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
