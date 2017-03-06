Deputies chase suspect off Highway 45
Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office arrest Ricky Martin for obstruction of justice outside the Waffle House off Highway 45 in Columbus. Martin tipped off his brother, Marcus Martin, that deputies were about to arrest him on an outstanding grand larceny warrant, causing Marcus to run from deputies.
