CPD makes arrest in Princess Theater shooting case
Officers with the Columbus Police Department have made one arrest related to the Sunday morning shooting outside a downtown Columbus night club and are searching for another. Terrance Lamar Williams, 24, of 1012 Fourth St. South is in custody at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help a fella out
|2 hr
|Passin thru
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 17
|Uhg
|78
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar 4
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC